This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
