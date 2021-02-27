This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
