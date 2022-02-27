Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.