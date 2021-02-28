For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
