 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics