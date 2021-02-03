 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

