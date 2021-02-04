 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

