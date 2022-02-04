Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Saturday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.