This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
