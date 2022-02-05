Mooresville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
