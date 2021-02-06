Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
