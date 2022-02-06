Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.