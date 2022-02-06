This evening in Mooresville: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.