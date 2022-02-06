 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Mooresville: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics