Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

