Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

