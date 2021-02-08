 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics