This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
