Mooresville's evening forecast: It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degr…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect peri…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresv…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. W…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees toda…