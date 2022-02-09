 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics