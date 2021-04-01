 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

