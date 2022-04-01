Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.