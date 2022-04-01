Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresvil…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 de…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunder…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm toda…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. L…