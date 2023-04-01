Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…