The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
