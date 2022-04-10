Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
