Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Don't…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see s…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. You may want…