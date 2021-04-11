 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

