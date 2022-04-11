The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
