Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.