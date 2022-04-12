Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Moo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Ex…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…