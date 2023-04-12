Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
