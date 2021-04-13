Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees to…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 59F. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks …
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.