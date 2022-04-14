Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

