The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. You may want…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 deg…