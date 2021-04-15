 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

