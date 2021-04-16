It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be calm t…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 59F. …
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
This evening in Mooresville: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Winds shou…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees toda…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks …