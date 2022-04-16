Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
