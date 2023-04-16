Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.