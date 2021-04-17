Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.