Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
