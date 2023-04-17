Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
