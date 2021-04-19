Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.