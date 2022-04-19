Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
