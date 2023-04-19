The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
