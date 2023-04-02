Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
