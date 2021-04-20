Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.