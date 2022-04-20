Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
