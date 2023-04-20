The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecast…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…