Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
