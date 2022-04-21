The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
