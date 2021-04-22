Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.