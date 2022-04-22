The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain a…
This evening in Mooresville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Fol…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures …