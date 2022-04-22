 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

