Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.