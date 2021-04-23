Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
